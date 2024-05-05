78 NDPS cases, 123 arrested in Kurukshetra district in four months

Kurukshetra, May 4

Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, the Kurukshetra police have registered 78 cases under the NDPS Act in the first four months of the year in the district.

As per a police spokesperson, from January to April-end, nearly 78 cases were registered and 123 people were arrested in connection to these cases.

Different teams of the district police have seized over 253g heroin, over 12kg opium, over 2 quintal churapost, about 1.29kg charas, over 47kg ganja, 176g smack, 130 intoxicating tablets, 18 bottles of intoxicating syrup and 1,200 capsules. Besides these, the police have also recovered 1,056 poppy plants in the district.

The Kurukshetra police during 2023 arrested 425 suspects in relation to 222 cases, while in 2022, the police had arrested 328 suspects in relation to 223 cases.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “The collective and coordinated efforts being made by the staff have been yielding good results. Different teams have registered 78 cases and sincere efforts are being made to break the nexus of drug traffickers. While the police department has been doing its job, participation of the public is very important to win the fight against drugs.”

“Residents can share information about people involved in drug peddling and immediate action will be taken against the offenders. Almost all criminal activities are somehow connected to drugs, so to make society free of crime, it is important to end this drug menace. Campaigns are being run to encourage youth to take up sports, and to keep away from crime and drugs,” he added. — TNS

