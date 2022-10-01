7K diesel-run industries demand exemption from curbs in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 30

As Gurugram gears for implementing graded response action plan (GRAP) to combat winter pollution, representatives of over 7,000 city-based industries have sought exemption from restrictions imposed on the use of diesel generators by the Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM).

No PNG lines in most sectors In a majority of the industrial sectors, we have no PNG lines. The govt has also not certified manufacturers of retrofitted generators, which cost higher than the diesel ones. JN Mangla, President, Gurugram Industrial Association

As part of GRAP, the running of the diesel generators in the NCR districts will be restricted to deal with the poor air quality. Only generators retrofitted for using cleaner fuels will be allowed to operate for a maximum of two hours per day. Meanwhile, not even 50 per cent of the industries have managed to swap their conventional generators with the cleaner green option. Industrialists have cited lack of resources, poor infrastructure and various other logistic reasons behind the same.

“In a majority of the industrial sectors, we have no PNG lines or there are not many vendors. The government has also not certified manufacturers of retrofitted generators, which cost higher than diesel ones. Industries are still recovering from the adversities of the Covid pandemic and this expense will burden them further,” said JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association.

The industries claim that though the power supply has been consistent, plant operators cannot rely only on one source of power, as critical machinery gets affected even if the grid fails for a few minutes. “We can’t even afford to shut down or halt industrial processes in the event of power failure, so generators are vital,” added Mangla.

According to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the restrictions on the use of diesel generators have been imposed by the CAQM. The board is a coordinating agency for implementing Grap guidelines across NCR districts in Haryana. The board has repeatedly asked industries to switch to cleaner fuels over the past several years, officials said. HPSCB has asked the power department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the GRAP period.

