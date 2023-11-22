8 arrested for liquor party at farmhouse

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 21

Eight persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly holding an illegal liquor party at a farmhouse near Mehandwara village of Gurugram district.

An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

The suspects have been identified as Yogendra Kumar (farmhouse manager), Rituraj, Manti Kumar Singh, Amartama Ram Singh, Vijay Pratap Singh, Ajit Kumar, Sudanshu and Atul Kumar Singh.

The suspects revealed that Yogendra had booked the party for Rs 17,000.

According to the police, they received an information that a liquor party was being held at a farmhouse, following which, a police team conducted a raid and found seven people consuming alcohol. Following this, the suspects were arrested by the police.

The police registered an FIR against the suspects under the Excise Act.

The police officials recovered some liquor bottles from the farmhouse.

A senior police officer said the suspects were released on bail after they joined the investigation. We are conducting an investigation into the matter, he added.

