8 candidates file papers on last day from Gurugram

Gurugram, May 6

Eight candidates filed their papers today on last day of nominations, taking the total number of nominations in the district to 30. Nishant Kumar Yadav, Election Officer and DC of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency filed the papers along with IAS Diljit Kaur who has been appointed the observer. Saurabh Khan filed papers from the INLD party and Mohammad Naseem filed nomination papers as his covering candidate.

49 sets of nomination papers submitted Overall, 30 candidates have filed their nominations for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat and 49 sets of nomination papers have been submitted.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, a candidate can submit four sets of his or her nomination.

Apart from them, Anwar from Social Democratic Party of India, Soni Hemlata, Ajay Kumar, Vishnu Yadav and Kusheshwar Bhagat filed nomination papers as independent candidates. Jitendra Bhardwaj has submitted two sets of his nomination papers as the covering candidate of Congress.

JJP's candidate, rapper Rahul Yadav, aka, Fazilpuria, who had earlier filed nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, has submitted two sets today. Right to Recall Party's Vandana Gulia has submitted the second set, while independent candidate Akshat Gait has submitted two sets and Congress candidate Raj Babbar has submitted two sets as well.

On May 7, the work of scrutiny and sorting of these nomination papers will be done under the supervision of DC Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Thereafter, on May 9, any candidate can withdraw his or her nomination form. After 3 pm on May 9, the remaining candidates will be allotted election symbols in the Mini Secretariat premises.

