8 checkpoints in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 2

The district police have decided to set up checkpoints at eight places in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri for peaceful counting of votes to be held in ITI, Yamunanagar, on June 4.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said for checking of vehicles and route diversion, the checkpoints would be set up near Valmiki chowk, Parshuram chowk, Mandebari-T-point, Sasauli School, Kheri Rangdan village, Mandebari village, Kamani chowk and the petrol pump close to Chandpur bypass.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar