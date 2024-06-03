8 checkpoints in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Yamunanagar, June 2
The district police have decided to set up checkpoints at eight places in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri for peaceful counting of votes to be held in ITI, Yamunanagar, on June 4.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said for checking of vehicles and route diversion, the checkpoints would be set up near Valmiki chowk, Parshuram chowk, Mandebari-T-point, Sasauli School, Kheri Rangdan village, Mandebari village, Kamani chowk and the petrol pump close to Chandpur bypass.
