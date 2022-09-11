8 drown during immersion of Ganesha idols

Tribune News Service

Sonepat/Mahendragarh, Sept 10

Eight persons drowned while immersing Ganesha idols into river waters in Sonepat and Mahendragarh on “Ananat Chaturdashi” last evening.

In Sonepat, three members of a family drowned in the Yamuna near Mimarpur Ghat, while one youth drowned near Bega Ghat in the Gannaur area. Divers later fished out all four bodies from the river water.

Those who lost life at Mimarpur Ghat were identified as Sunil Kumar (45) of Sunder Sanwri, his nephew Deepak (20) and his son Kartik (13), while the one who died at Bega Ghat was identified as Sumit (25) of Gannaur village.

Sunil, his son and nephew had gone for the immersion of Ganesha idols after the completion of 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Friday evening. During the immersion of idols, they entered deep waters and drowned.

The bodies of Sunil and Deepak were fished out on Friday night, while that of Kartik was taken out on Saturday.

Sumit of Gannaur had also gone for the immersion of Ganesha idol with his 5-6 friends. Four of them were caught in the water current. Divers and policemen were able to save three persons, but Sumit drowned in the river. His body was fished out on Friday evening.

In Mahendragarh, four youths died after falling into a canal passing through Jhagdoli village along the Kanina-Rewari road last evening. Five others were rescued by the people present there and got admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Sources said nine youths of Dhani Mohalla had gone to the canal to immerse a Ganesha idol. During the idol immersion, they lost their balance and fell into the canal.

The deceased were identified as Aakash (18), Naveen (27), Shivam (24) and Nikunj.

Those admitted to the hospital are Sunil (28), Sanjay (34), Manoj (35), Deepak (17) and Bal Krishan (30). Their condition is stated to be out of danger.