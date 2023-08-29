8 from Panipat on list

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 28

Rakesh Boora, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School at Jatal village, is among teachers selected for Teacher Award. Four teachers have been selected for the award for 2022 while four have been selected for year 2023. Those to be felicitated for year 2022 are: Rakesh Boora; Neelam Sharma, ESHM, Government Middle School Bandh village, Israna; Meena Kumari, Sanskrit teacher, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Model Town; and Ravinder Kumar, Primary School incharge, Khojkipur village, Samalkha. Those nominated for 2023 are: Ravinder Singh, PGT History, Government Senior Secondary School, Kabri village; Seema Devi, TGT, English, Government Secondary School, Raslapur village; Jaideep, Primary School incharge, Nangal Kheri village; and Rakesh Kumar, PRT, Government Primary School, Hartari village, Samalkha.

Boora was transferred to the Jatal school in 2017, where students’ strength was 450. The board results were 100 per cent for three years and above 90 per cent for two years due to the efforts of teachers and the hard work of students. “We have adopted a child-centric focus due to which the strength reached 800 in the past five years,” he stated.

Those honoured

Rakesh Boora, Jatal village

Neelam Sharma, Israna

Meena Kumari, Model Town

Ravinder Kumar, Samalkha

Ravinder Singh, Kabri village

Seema Devi, Raslapur village

Jaideep, Nangal Kheri village

Rakesh Kumar, Samalkha

#Panipat