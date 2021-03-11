8 held for running parking lot illegally in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 7

Illegal parking menace continues unchecked in Gurugram while the civic authorities and the police have turned a blind eye to it. In the latest case, the CM flying squad and DTP enforcement nabbed 8 persons for illegally running a parking lot in the posh Galleria market. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 29 police station.

The arrested accused are identified as Paramjit, Ashok Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Omkesh Singh, Sanjeev Singh, natives of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, natives of Bihar and Sanjay Kumar, a Delhi resident. inspector Harish Kumar of the CM flying squad said they had been receiving complaints of illegal parking for the past several days. The team first gathered information and planned to take joint action with the DTP enforcement. On Monday evening, at 6 pm, the teams of both departments started questioning eight employees in the parking lot there. When they were asked for a valid parking licence they did not show any documents. They were making illegal recovery in the name of parking without valid parking lot for the past two months. All 8 were nabbed from the spot and taken to the police station. “Strict action will be taken against the accused”, said Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad.