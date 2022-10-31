8 illegal denim dyeing units sealed in Kundli

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, October 30

The team of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) sealed eight illegal denim dyeing units in the Nathupur area of Kundli on Saturday for discharging untreated effluent directly into the drain No. 6, which leads to the Yamuna river. The team also disconnected electricity connections of these units and served show cause notice upon them.

Varun Gulati, an environmentalist in Delhi, had filed a complaint with the HSPCB against the illegal denim dyeing units operating in Pyau Manyari, Friends Colony at Nathupur, Jati Khurd, Jatola in the Kundli area and Ferozpur Bangar of the Kharkhoda area in August this year. These illegal units were discharging their untreated chemical effluent directly into the drain No. 6, which leads to the Yamuna river, and polluting the water body, Gulati alleged.

Following complaint, a team of HSPCB led by SDO Praveen Yadav sealed eight illegal units. UHBVN employees, along with the HSPCB team, disconnected the electricity connection of these units. Action against such illegal units would continue, the SDO asserted.