8 job-oriented courses launched

Bhiwani: Chaudhary Bansi Lal University Vice-Chancellor Deepti Garg held a meeting with the representatives of the panchayats of the villages in Bhiwani district on Monday to inform them about job oriented course being offered by the university. The VC said they had decided to set up a university college in the campus which would have eight job-oriented courses for students.

Admissions open at Bhiwani institute

Bhiwani: Rani Jhansi Laxmi Bai Government Polytechnic Institute in Bhiwani district has declared July 8 as the deadline for applying for admissions. Principal Anshu Bhalla said the process for admission to Diploma Engineering and lateral entry for three years courses had also begun for six branches — Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering and DMLT 3-year diploma. Admission incharge Shashi Bhushan said there were 60 seats in each branch of the institute out of which 25 per cent were reserved for girls.

IGNOU launches MBA in healthcare

Karnal: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Ministry of Education, Government of India, Regional Centre, Karnal, has recently launched a new MBA programme in Healthcare and Hospital Management. IGNOU Karnal Regional Director Dharam Pal said the programme aimed to develop a pool of trained professionals who could be employed in both private and government healthcare and related organisations across the country, including remote areas.

