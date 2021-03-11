8 killed, 18 injured in two road mishaps

Tribune Reporters

Rewari,/ Kurukshetra, May 17

Five persons of a family died while 12 were injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationery truck on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Audhi village here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Malu Ram, his mother Mohri Devi, brother Mahender Kumar, sister Sugna and son Aashish, all resident all residents of Samaud village in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The injured are stated to be out of danger.

The mishap took place when Malu Ram and his family was returning to their village after immersing the ashes of his father.

A case has been booked against the driver of the car, Bansi Ram, a resident of Dhodhsar, Jaipur.

Meanwhile, in another accident three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and six others got injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Thol-Jhansa road in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Chand Rani, Kamlesh Rani and minor girl Gunika of Kurukshetra.

They were on their way to attend the ‘bhog’ of a relative. Meanwhile, a pickup truck, allegedly in an attempt to overtake, hit the car. Due to the impact, the car driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. The SHO, Jhansa police station, Satpal Singh said, “Three people were killed and six got injured in the road accident.”