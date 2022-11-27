8 more held for immigration fraud

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 26

The Kaithal police have arrested eight more members of the gang allegedly involved in luring youth with visas abroad and holding them captive to extort money from their families from Kolkata on Saturday.

The team rescued nine persons, including two girls. Six members of the gang were arrested earlier and one person was rescued by the Kaithal police then.

The kingpin of the gang, Sunil Kejriwal of Mumbai, reportedly lives in Kolkata where he holds youth, wanting to go abroad, captive for extortion from their families

Sunil has several agents in Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Kochi, Assam, Hyderabad, Haryana, Punjab and Nepal, said the police

So far, the gang has kidnapped 35 persons

Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP), said they had already arrested six persons of the gang who had kidnapped Vikram of Bakal village in the district, who was promised a Canadian visa.

During a detailed investigation, a team of the CIA-1, led by sub-inspector Virbhan, arrested eight more gang members. The accused who were arrested earlier revealed that the kingpin of the gang, Sunil Kejriwal, of Mumbai lived in Kolkata where he held youths willing to go abroad captive for extortion. Team members took arrested accused Abdul Karim Rehman Kureshi to Kolkata on November 16 where they had kept Vikram after kidnapping him, but nobody was found there.

The SP further said that Sunil had several agents in Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Kochi, Assam, Hyderabad, Haryana, Punjab and Nepal. So far, the gang members have kidnapped around 35 persons and extorted money from them.

The SP said Sunil had kept several boys and girls captive at a house in Diamond Park, where the team conducted a raid. Six boys and two girls of Nepal, besides a person of Gujarat, were rescued by the Kaithal police. Besides, Ankit of Gujarat was also rescued. The police arrested eight people from the house.

The arrested accused have been identified as Parveen, Mohmmad Husain, Nawab Abdul of Kolkata, Anil of Shamli in UP, Ravi Kumar of Chandsamand in Indri in Karnal district, Prince of Rindal village in Karnal

district, Pankaj and Sanjeev of Ranwar of Karnal district, Mohit Kumar of Nagla Rodan in Karnal, the SP said, adding that an

SUV had been confiscated from them.

The police rescued Sita Nepali, Christy Shresth, Subhash Kumar Bania, Pawan Kumar, Suresh, Parkash, Siri Gurang and Bar Kumar, all residents of Nepal. “Sunil keeps changing his location. We are making efforts to arrest him,” he added.