8 newly authorised colonies in Karnal set to get road network

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 13

In a step to boost urban infrastructure by providing basic amenities in the eight newly authorised colonies, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) is going to lay a road network there. It has floated tenders for the laying of roads in place of muddy paths.

The government had issued a notification in December to regularise eight colonies of the city — Kanika Vihar Extension, RK Puram Part-II, Sukhbir Colony, RK Puram Extension, Vijay Nagar, Balram Colony Phoosgarh, Shaktipuram Extension and Vikas Colony on the Meerut road.

The government had assured the residents that all basic amenities would be provided in these colonies. Tenders for the road network were floated in February.

Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC, said, “Our primary objective is to provide basic infrastructure at these colonies, for which work has been started. We have already floated the tender for the laying of roads with paver blocks to ensure accessible and well-connected residential spaces.”

After the construction of roads, the KMC has planned to install streetlights and lay sewerage and water lines under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2 scheme. “Apart from providing road network in these colonies, we will provide facilities of streetlights, sewerage and water. A detailed project report is being prepared for the laying of sewerage and water lines,” said the Commissioner.

Satish Sharma, XEN, KMC, said after the formalities of tendering process is complete, the work would be allotted. “We are hopeful that the work would start soon. We will ensure good quality work,” he added.

Residents have welcomed the step, saying it was their long-pending demand.

“We are waiting for basic facilities in our colony. We have raised the issue at various platforms, but to no avail. Now that the government has authorised these colonies, we are hopeful that our colony will get basic infrastructure soon,” said Vikram, a local resident.

Pooja, another resident, said these facilities would also improve their standard of living.

