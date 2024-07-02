8% pay hike for 1.2L hired by Kaushal Rozgar Nigam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today announced an 8 per cent hike in salaries of 1.20 lakh employees of Level 1, 2, and 3 categories engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

Category-wise raise In category-1 districts, level-1 staff will get Rs 18,400 to Rs 19,872, level-2 employees Rs 21,650 to Rs 23,382, and level-3 employees Rs 22,300 to Rs 24,084

In category-2, level-1 employees will receive Rs 16,250 to Rs 17,550, level-2 employees Rs 19,450 to Rs 21,600, and level-3 staff Rs 20,100 to Rs 21,708

In category-3, level-1 employees will get Rs 15,050 to Rs 16,254, level-2 employees Rs 18,300 to Rs 19,764, and level-3 employees Rs 18,900 to Rs 20,412

As per the announcement, the salaries of these employees would be hiked with effect from July 1, 2024.

The Chief Minister made this announcement today during a meeting with various labour unions and HKRNL employees, accompanied by Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh.

MLAs Mohan Lal Badoli, Sitaram Yadav, and Laxman Singh Yadav were also present in the meeting. The Chief Minister said employees have been engaged transparently under the HKRNL. There are 71,012 employees in level 1, 26,915 in level 2, and 21,934 in level 3.

He said reservation benefits have been given to the Scheduled Caste and Backward Class youth among the employees hired under the Nigam.

Saini said during the Congress government’s tenure, contractual employees hired under outsourcing policies part-1 and part-2 were being exploited. Contractors neither provided EPF benefits nor ESI benefits to the employees. Additionally, employees did not receive any benefits under labour fund schemes, and contractors could terminate these employees at their will.

The Chief Minister said to protect the employees from exploitation, the state government created a system and formed the HKRNL. Today, employees are receiving salaries on time along with EPF and ESI benefits. Now, the required skilled manpower for any department or private establishment is supplied through the Nigam, he said.

During the meeting, it was informed that the hike will be effective from July 1, 2024.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini