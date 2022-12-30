 8 settlements without power at Sindol village : The Tribune India

8 settlements without power at Sindol village

MP Brijendra Singh listens to the grievances of residents.



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 29

Residents of eight dhanis (small settlements), including the dhani of Army jawan Somvir Singh who had died in a mishap in Sikkim, have been living in darkness for the past around a decade as there is no electricity connection in their dhanis located on the outskirts of Sindol village in Hisar district.

Solar system not effective in winter

It is unfortunate that in these times, the families had to live without electricity. Though they install small solar systems, it is not effective during winter. Sarjit Singh, a resident

Though the families living in here have been raising the demand with the government and the Member of the Parliament regularly, nothing has changed, said Sarjit Singh, a villager.

“It is unfortunate that in these times, these families had to live without electricity. Though they install small solar systems, it is not effective during winter,” he added.

Sarpanch Sheela Devi also took up the matter with the BJP MP Brijendra Singh, who came to offer tributes to the Army jawan to his family yesterday, to get the electricity connection to the dhani by using Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds.

According to information, there are around 100 dhanis in Hisar district where the residents are living without electricity as the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has not provided the electricity lines to these areas.

“Every time around the elections, the politicians will reach out to us with the promise of providing power connections. Sometimes, electricity poles are erected adjoining dhanis to lure votes,” said a villager.

Officials of the DHBVN stated that there are no less than 100 dhanis in Hisar district where residents are living in the dark. “The residents themselves had to incur the cost of taking the electricity lines to their dhanis. It is very costly so people have little choice, but to live without electricity,” said Sarjit Singh.

1,508 un-electrified dhanis

A report of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam tabled in the Haryana Assembly by Power Minister Ranjeet Singh about two years ago had revealed that there are 1,508 un-electrified dhanis in Hisar district.

The report claimed that 387 dhanis which are located within 1-km radius of the lal dora of nearest village were released or in the process of release of work order for electricity connections.

Officials shift onus

When contacted, DHBVN Chief Engineer (Operations) Rajneesh Garg said Ravi Thakral, Chief Communications Officer (CCO), is the authorised spokesperson to answer any query. However, CCO Ravi Thakral shifted the onus back on Garg saying that he has all the details regarding the policy about electrification of dhanis and the number of dhanis, which are being electrified or are un-electrified.

