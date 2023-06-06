8-year-old killed in Pali crusher zone mudslide

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 5

An eight-year-old girl died in a mudslide triggered by rain at an illegal mud mining site in Pali crusher zone. The girl, identified as Rupe, was reportedly playing with her brother when the incident took place.

Her brother ran home and raised an alarm. Their father, a local mason, along with some neighbours, pulled Rupe out and rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors on duty declared her brought dead.

The Pali police conducted postmortem examination and handed over the body to the family.