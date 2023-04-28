80 bags of agri-grade urea seized

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 27

A joint team of the Police and the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department caught a utility vehicle loaded with illegal subsidised agriculture-grade urea (neem coated) from near Khurdi village of Yamunanagar district on Thursday. The team found 80 bags of urea in the utility vehicle.

On a tip-off, the joint team laid a naka near Khurdi village. When the vehicle reached near the naka, the team members signalled it to stop. During checking, the team found 80 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea in the vehicle, but the driver, Sanjeev of Nagal village, failed to produce any document related to the sale or purchase of the urea.

“We handed over the driver of the vehicle, vehicle and urea to the police for further inquiry,” said Rakesh Poria, subject matter specialist (plant protection) of the Agriculture Department, He said they also lodged a complaint with the SHO, Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, for registration of an FIR in this connection.