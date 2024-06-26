80 complaints received at Yamunanagar camp

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 25

A Samadhan camp was organised at Mini-Secretariat in Jagadhri on Monday.

As many as 80 complainants were received during the camp and most of these were resolved.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar said people were satisfied as their problems were resolved.

According to information, people are coming to the camp with problems mostly related to property ID, family ID and ration card.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials of the district administration to solve the problems of the residents. After attending the camp, the Deputy Commissioner listened to the grievances of the people outside his office.

Pawan Kumar of Nanda Colony, Rajesh of Yamunanagar and Sarojini Devi of Industrial area wanted to make corrections in their family IDs. Thereafter, Jagadhri SDM Sonu Ram helped them in the correction process. On the occasion, Aadhaar cards of Harvinder Singh of Naharpur village, Prithvi Raj of Amarpur Colony and Nitika of Gulabgarh village were updated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar