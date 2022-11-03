81.2% polling, Panchkula leads with 86.7%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The state recorded 81.2 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the panchayati raj institutions’ elections for the posts of panch and sarpanch on Wednesday.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the first phase of polling was peaceful, except for some isolated incidents in Nuh district.

Electors show voter IDs at a polling booth in a Yamunanagar village on Wednesday. Tribune photo

In this phase, votes were cast for electing panches and sarpanches in nine districts, including Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar. The election results were declared immediately after the counting of votes was completed.

Dhanpat Singh congratulated all employees and officers involved in the elections for the peaceful conduct of the elections. He said 48.81 lakh voters were eligible to cast vote in the first phase. Out of them, 39.61 lakh exercised their right to vote. The overall voter turnout was around 81.2 per cent.

Out of 25,967 panches, 17,158 were elected unanimously (unopposed) and the voting was held for the remaining 8,809 panches where 16,832 candidates were in the fray.

Of 2,605 sarpanches, 133 were elected unanimously (unopposed) and voting was held for the remaining 2,472 seats for which 11,391 candidates were in the fray.

DGP PK Agrawal said no major untoward incident of poll-related violence was reported from anywhere till the completion of the polling process. “However, a few incidents of clashes outside polling booths in Jhajjar and Kaithal districts as well as damaging of an EVM in Nuh district were reported. Prompt action was taken by the police against the mischievous elements trying to create unrest during the elections,” he said.