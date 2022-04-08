81 Chinese companies in Gurugram under lens

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

Following a letter from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) sent through the Delhi Police, 81 Gurugram-based Chinese companies are being probed for money laundering.

Money laundering: SIT constituted The Gurugram police have formed an SIT that has, in its preliminary probe, revealed that the companies provided fake addresses of working spaces on Sohna Road, Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.

All were registered with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) whose officials are also under the scanner. The MCA through the Delhi Police has sent a letter to the Gurugram police to verify 81 Chinese firms registered with ROC.

Astha Modi, DCP, Headquarters, has formed a four-member SIT headed by line officer inspector Surender Kumar and including sub-inspector Narender and two more police personnel. The SIT is verifying the addresses of these companies and the preliminary investigation has revealed that all these were registered on fake addresses.

A senior SIT officer said the suspects had taken co-working spaces in different buildings paying Rs 7,000 per seat per month. They then forged documents and used the same address to register their firms. They were allegedly involved in money laundering and other financial schemes which are under the scanner.

“Companies have given addresses of co-working offices built in Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road and Cyber City areas. The companies were registered during the lockdown,” he added. —

