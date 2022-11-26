83.2% turnout in panchayat poll

Chandigarh, November 25
Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh today said that all three phases of the panchayat elections had been completed peacefully across the state.
As part of the third phase, voting to elect panches and sarpanches was held in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Palwal and Hisar districts today.
He said 83.2 per cent polling was recorded in the four districts. Long queues of youths, elderly and women were seen at polling stations since morning. Voters did not face any inconvenience in casting their vote. The entire process went on smoothly, he added.
There were over 22 lakh voters in the third phase. Of them, 18,31,718 cast their vote today.
Some reports of malfunctioning of EVMs were reported from some places, but the officials involved in the election process replaced those machines immediately and got the polling went off peacefully, he said.
