84% conviction rate in NDPS cases in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 22

Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, the Kaithal police secured convictions of drug peddlers in 48 out of the 57 registered cases this year, by submitting stong evidence. In one case, the accused was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. In this case, convict Ram Kumar, a resident of Arjun Nagar, was caught with 100.1 gm of opium in Kichhana village on November 27, 2020, by the Rajaund police.

Giving details, DSP Kuldeep Beniwal said the district police had intensified their efforts to combat drug abuse by raising public awareness about its ill-effects and also by ensuring speedy prosecution of peddlers with proper proof.

Beniwal said under the ‘Drug-Free India campaign’, the district police are conducting various programmes daily to raise awareness among public about staying away from drugs. The drug awareness team includes sub-inspector Karmbir Singh, ASI Omprakash, HC Sunil Kumar, women constables Manisha and Suman, and Home Guard Gurdev, along with SHO traffic police sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar, who are educating people in Kaithal about the ill-effects of drugs and also administering oaths to them to refrain from drugs. They are urging the youth to avoid falling into the trap of addiction and to contribute significantly to the nation and society.

The DSP emphasised that the district police were running a special campaign against smugglers to arrest and ensure prosecution. “No smuggler will be spared. The objective of Kaithal police is to make the district drug-free,” he said.

He also urged people to inform the police about supply of drugs in their areas at 112. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal