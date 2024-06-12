84 farmers get notice for early transplantation of paddy

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 11

Despite a ban on the transplantation of paddy before June 15, farmers continue to do so, prompting the authorities to issue notices to those violating the orders.

So far, notices have been issued to 84 farmers, directing them to plough their fields on their own, otherwise a penalty of Rs 4,000 per acre per month will be imposed on them under the Haryana Preservation of Sub Soil Water Act, 2009.

As per officials, the Act prohibits the sowing of paddy nursery before May 15 and its transplantation before June 15. The ban aims at conserving water and ensuring optimal growing conditions for the paddy crop.

“We have issued notices to 84 farmers who have transplanted paddy on 177 acres across the district, asking them to plough the fields again, otherwise we will impose a penalty as per the Act,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture.

The notices are part of a broader initiative to enforce compliance with the transplantation schedule and mitigate potential adverse impact on water table, he added.

“The department has also constituted village-level teams comprising agriculture development officers and block agriculture officers to monitor the transplanting of paddy,” the DDA added.

“We have asked the team members to remain vigilant and report each and every instance of paddy transplantation before June 15, otherwise action will be taken against them,” he said.

Reacting to the development, some farmers argue that early transplantation was necessary due to unpredictable weather and the need to secure their livelihood. Others acknowledge the importance of the ban, but cite the lack of adequate support from the authorities.

