85 e-libraries, 10 indoor gyms to come up in Karnal villages

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 30

Aiming at providing a platform to students for competitive examinations in rural areas, as many as 85 e-libraries equipped with digital facilities, would be established by the Development and Panchayat Department in the district.

Out of the 85 proposed e-libraries, seven have been completed, while work on 36 is underway and tenders of 42 have been floated by the department, said Parminder Singh, XEN, Panchayati Raj Department.

Setting up of e-libraries in rural areas is a flagship programme of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli. These libraries will be equipped with modern facilities, solar panel, proper sitting arrangements, internet facility and more.

Besides, as many as 10 indoor gyms will be set up in villages to motivate youths to remain fit and healthy. So far, work on one has started, while work for another one has been allotted to a contractor and tenders for the remaining have been floated, he added.

Apart from it, 25 Mahila Sanskriti Kendras will be established to provide a platform to rural women for cultural activities. They will be given musical instruments for their programmes and other cultural activities.

“Work on two kendras has begun, while the tenders of remaining would be floated soon,” he added.