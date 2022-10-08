86 bikes impounded in F’bad for emitting cracker-like noise

Faridabad, October 7
The traffic police impounded 86 motorbikes during a drive that was launched on September 27 against vehicles using modified silencers to emit cracker-like noise. As many as 90 bikes have been challaned so far. Sube Singh, a police spokesperson, said in the wake of several complaints of traffic rule violation, more than 1,200 vehicles, mostly Bullet bikes, were inspected by the cops during the drive.
During a similar drive launched last year, the police had impounded 132 motorbikes. The police would also take action against mechanics and workshops in the city, engaged in the modification of silencers. Drives have been launched to spread awareness and warn the mechanics against such activities. With the help of 1,076 CCTVs installed at 111 spots, an enhanced vigil had been initiated in the city, added Sube.
