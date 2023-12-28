86 gangs busted, 230 criminals nabbed in Gurugram in 2023

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 27

The Gurugram police busted 86 gangs and arrested 230 criminals this year. As many as 422 cases were solved and a sum of Rs 3.69 crore was recovered. Apart from this, 44 wanted criminals were also arrested this year.

Of these gangs, two were involved in cases of dacoity, three in robbery, 12 in housebreaking, 21 in theft, 37 of vehicle theft, eight in snatching, one in ATM fraud and two in extortion. The police solved 199 cases of vehicle theft and arrested 92 persons involved in the crime. On an average, around 10 vehicles get daily stolen in Gurugram.

In 44 wanted criminals held this year, three were carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on their heads. They were identified as Vikas, Sandeep and Karan. Meanwhile, four rewarded criminals carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 included Yogender, Rohit, Dayaram and Manna Singh.

In addition, four criminals carrying a reward of Rs 25000, one of Rs 20,000, one of Rs 15,000, 12 of Rs 10,000, 17 criminals of Rs 5,000 and two of Rs 3,000 landed in the police net this year.

Following the arrest of the criminals, the Gurugram police recovered a huge amount of Rs 3.69 crore, including a sum of Rs 1.8 crore from gangs involved in vehicle theft, Rs 75 lakh in cases of theft, Rs 53 lakh in housebreaking cases, Rs 25 lakh from robbery gangs, Rs 14.7 lakh in snatching cases, Rs 3.2 lakh in ATM frauds and Rs 2.4 lakh from gangs involved in dacoity.

“The Gurugram police made sincere efforts to bust these gangs involved in various crimes,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

