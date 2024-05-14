86% wheat lifted from Jhajjar mandis

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, May 13

Eighty six per cent of the wheat procured by the government agencies has been lifted from various mandis in Jhajjar district so far. Similarly, 97 per cent mustard has also been lifted from there.

As per reports, a total of 1.91 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat and 57,087 MT of mustard have been purchased from the mandis and procurement centres in the district.

Among these, 1.65 MT of wheat and 55104 MT of mustard have been lifted.

Sources informed that a total of 39,933 MT in Jhajjar; 9,811 MT in Badli; 6,810 MT in Dhakla; 46,033 MT in Beri; 13,679 MT in Matanhail; 24,516 MT in Majra D; 14,500 MT in Chara; 987 MT in Bahadurgarh and 8,956 MT in Asauda have been lifted so far.

“Out of these, 42,235 MT have been procured in the Jhajjar grain market, 10,588 MT in Badli; 8,372 MT in Dhakla; 47,811 MT in Beri; 20,262 MT in Matanhail; 34,193 MT in Majra; 17,912 MT in Chhara; 987 MT in Bahadurgarh and 8956 MT in Asauda purchase centre,” said the sources.

Similarly, 1,059 MT of mustard in Bahadurgarh; 2,934 MT in Beri; 15,836 MT in Matanhel; 10,258 MT in Jhajjar and 10,379 MT have been procured in Dhakala grain market till now .

Out of these, 1,058 MT of mustard in Bahadurgarh; 2,862 MT in Beri; 15,142 MT in Matanhel; 10,000 MT in Jhajjar and 9,423.09 MT of mustard have been lifted from the Dhakla purchase centre so far.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh said the lifting process was underway and remaining produce would also be lifted from the mandis and purchase centre soon.

