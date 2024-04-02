87 arrested under ‘Operation Akraman’ in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 1

The local police arrested 87 persons in the last 24 hours in connection with various criminal activities within the district as part of ‘Operation Akraman’.

A spokesperson for the police department reported that these arrests were made by 132 police teams deployed and assigned to different locations specifically to identify and combat criminal activities. The operation was initiated under the directives of the DGP, Haryana Police, on Sunday. The teams conducted raids and implemented thorough checks at multiple locations, resulting in the apprehension of manyindividuals engaged in illicit activities such as drug and liquor trafficking, gambling, illegal possession of weapons, theft, fraud and vehicle theft.

The police recovered six homemade revolvers, one cartridge, one knife, a mobile phone, a laptop and 765 gm of ganja from the arrested accused. Additionally, 1,300 bottles of liquor and beer, along with Rs 50,000 in cash, were seized.

Moreover, ‘Operation Akraman’ led to the arrest of 13 proclaimed offenders and three persons who had jumped bail within the district during the same period. The police also recovered three motorcycles and Rs 2.81 lakh in cash, which had been swindled by cybercriminals. A total of 52 cases have been registered by the police during this operation. The police have made available a helpline number, 9050891508, for residents to report incidents related to drug peddling and liquor smuggling within the district. Furthermore, residents are encouraged to report any cyberfraud to 1930 and dial 112 for any police assistance.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad