88 cases of stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 1

Eighty-eight fresh cases of stubble-burning were reported across the state over the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of such cases has reached 2,083 so far. The number is around 31 per cent less than the figure (3,038) for the corresponding period during the last year.

With 538 cases, Kaithal district happens to be the main hotspot, followed by Fatehabad district which reported 337 cases. Kurukshetra district has reported 286 cases, followed by Karnal (252), Jind (211), Ambala (175), Yamuanagar (116), Sirsa (56), Hisar (35), Palwal (31), Panipat (29), Sonepat (15), Jhajjar (1) and Faridabad (1).