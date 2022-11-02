88 cases of stubble-burning

Karnal, November 1
Eighty-eight fresh cases of stubble-burning were reported across the state over the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of such cases has reached 2,083 so far. The number is around 31 per cent less than the figure (3,038) for the corresponding period during the last year.
With 538 cases, Kaithal district happens to be the main hotspot, followed by Fatehabad district which reported 337 cases. Kurukshetra district has reported 286 cases, followed by Karnal (252), Jind (211), Ambala (175), Yamuanagar (116), Sirsa (56), Hisar (35), Palwal (31), Panipat (29), Sonepat (15), Jhajjar (1) and Faridabad (1).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet
Says better connectivity in region need of hour
At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever
Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick
Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire
Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...