89 from Super-100 batch qualify for JEE (Advanced)

Chandigarh, May 2

As many as 89 students from the Super-100 programme qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced). Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today applauded the performance of students from Super-100 batch (2021-23) in the JEE (Main).

The Super-100 programme is a unique initiative launched by the Haryana Government and the Vikalp Foundation to provide quality education and a competitive environment to the students. This residential programme trains students to crack the IIT and NEET entrance examinations. Through a selection process, students studying in government schools are selected to be a part of this two-year training programme, where the Vikalp Foundation conducts the training work and other expenses are borne by the Haryana Government.

Vikas from Sirsa scored 99.58 per cent while Vikas Kumar of Hisar scored 99.00 per cent, Aditya Mohan from Rohtak scored 97.98 per cent, Ajay Kumar and Akash, both from Jind, scored 97.81 per cent and 97.22 per cent marks, respectively. Moreover, Mehak from Jind district secured 96.55 per cent and Neha scored 95.64 per cent marks.

Gujjar congratulated and extended best wishes to the students for their excellent performance.