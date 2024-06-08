89 NDPS cases registered from Jan to May

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 7

In the first five months of the year, the Kurukshetra police have registered 89 cases under the NDPS Act in the district. As per the police spokesman, 89 cases were registered and 153 people were arrested in connection with the cases from January to May.

Different teams of the district police have recovered over 253-gram heroin, over 17-kg opium, over 2.39 quintal of chura post, about 1.29-kg of charas, 257-gram smack, 130 intoxicating tablets, and 1,200 capsules.

During this period, the police have also registered 157 cases under the Excise Act and arrested 154 people, and recovered 12,721 liquor bottles, 390 beer bottles, and 380 litres of lahan.

