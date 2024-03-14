89 schools found running sans recognition in Sonepat district

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, March 13

The Education Department has identified 89 schools that are running without recognition across five blocks of Sonepat district. The District Education Officer (DEO), Naveen Gulia, has passed directions to shut these schools.

Notably, the Director, Secondary Education, had directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) in the state to ensure that no non-recognised school was allowed to carry out new admissions in the 2024-25 academic session.

In a letter to the DEOs and DEEOs in the state, the Director had stated that the schools running without recognition and permission in the concerned districts will not be continued

and not to admit students from the next academic

session 2024-25.

The Director, Secondary Education, had also directed initiation of legal action against such schools.

Following the directions, the DEO, Sonepat, constituted a special team to conduct a survey to identify such schools in the district.

The team identified a total of 89 such schools in the five blocks of the district which failed to produce their documents before the committee. The team submitted reports to the DEO.

As per the report, many of these schools are not even registered on the management information system (MIS) portal of the Education Department. Some schools have recognition for lower classes only, yet they continued to offer admissions in higher classes without proper authorisation, the reports indicate.

“Such schools are engaging in misleading practices by admitting students, thus misleading parents and guardians,” a report stated.

As per the report – the district Education Department found 33 non-recognised schools in Rai block, 29 such schools in Sonepat, 13 in Gohana block, five in Kharkhoda, two in Mundlana and one non-recognised school in Kathura block.

Taking note of the committee reports, Naveen Gulia, DEO, directed all Block Education Officers (BEOs) and CRC heads for compliance of the orders. He said legal action would be initiated against the schools found running without recognition in the district.

Survey findings

Directions for legal action

Schools under scanner

Block defeaulters

Rai 33

Sonepat 29

Gohana 13

Kharkhoda 5

Mundlana 2

Kathura 1

