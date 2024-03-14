89 schools found running sans recognition in Sonepat district

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, March 13
The Education Department has identified 89 schools that are running without recognition across five blocks of Sonepat district. The District Education Officer (DEO), Naveen Gulia, has passed directions to shut these schools.
Notably, the Director, Secondary Education, had directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) in the state to ensure that no non-recognised school was allowed to carry out new admissions in the 2024-25 academic session.
In a letter to the DEOs and DEEOs in the state, the Director had stated that the schools running without recognition and permission in the concerned districts will not be continued
and not to admit students from the next academic
session 2024-25.
The Director, Secondary Education, had also directed initiation of legal action against such schools.
Following the directions, the DEO, Sonepat, constituted a special team to conduct a survey to identify such schools in the district.
The team identified a total of 89 such schools in the five blocks of the district which failed to produce their documents before the committee. The team submitted reports to the DEO.
As per the report, many of these schools are not even registered on the management information system (MIS) portal of the Education Department. Some schools have recognition for lower classes only, yet they continued to offer admissions in higher classes without proper authorisation, the reports indicate.
“Such schools are engaging in misleading practices by admitting students, thus misleading parents and guardians,” a report stated.
As per the report – the district Education Department found 33 non-recognised schools in Rai block, 29 such schools in Sonepat, 13 in Gohana block, five in Kharkhoda, two in Mundlana and one non-recognised school in Kathura block.
Taking note of the committee reports, Naveen Gulia, DEO, directed all Block Education Officers (BEOs) and CRC heads for compliance of the orders. He said legal action would be initiated against the schools found running without recognition in the district.
Survey findings
- Under a survey conducted in the district, it has been found that many of these schools are not registered on the management information system portal of the Education Department
- Some schools have recognition for lower classes only, yet they continued to offer admissions in higher classes
Directions for legal action
- The Director, Secondary Education, had directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) in the state to ensure that no non-recognised school was allowed to carry out new admissions in the 2024-25 academic session and they are not to be continued.
- He had also called for legal action against such schools.
Schools under scanner
Block defeaulters
Rai 33
Sonepat 29
Gohana 13
Kharkhoda 5
Mundlana 2
Kathura 1
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...