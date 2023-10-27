8K Haryana schools selected for achievement survey

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 26

To test the level of mathematics and Hindi subjects, the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be conducting a state education achievement survey.



More than one crore students from across the country will participate in the survey to be held on November 3.

The responsibility of the survey has been handed over to ‘Parakh’, the national evaluation agency associated with the NCERT. It will be conducted in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of all states.

SCERT subject expert Tanu Bhardwaj said around two lakh students of classes III, VI and IX from 8,000 schools of the state would participate in this survey.

“Parakh has been entrusted by the Ministry of Education with the responsibility of bringing the school boards of states and Union Territories on a common level. As many as 290 schools of Gurugram have been selected for the survey. The survey will assess the health of the education system at the state-level. The survey covers a wide range of competencies like the foundational, elementary and middle stages of education. On the basis of the survey, the learning ability of the students would be identified and new programmes would be prepared as per their needs,” Tanu said.

As many as 89 schools of Gurugram block, 64 of Farrukhnagar block, 65 of Pataudi block and 72 schools of Sohna block have been included in the survey. A 60-minute examination with 40 questions would be conduted to assess the level of the Class III students. For the students of Class VI, a 75-minute exam with 50 questions will be conducted, she said.

“The objective of the state education achievement survey is to know the level of Mathematics and Hindi subjects. The aim of the survey is to identify those areas of education where improvement is needed. It will help explore the possibilities of improvement in the education system of the states. As many as 8,000 schools of Haryana have been selected for the survey by the NCERT,” SCERT director Mahabir Prasad said.

