9,995 PGT posts vacant in 2,300 schools across state: Selja

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 17

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja stated that the BJP government was privatising education. Thousands of teaching positions were vacant at government schools across the state, but the government was not filling these vacancies. This was promoting private schools. It was becoming a major concern, especially for the economically weaker sections, as their children primarily attended government schools, she said.

She said the government was keeping these children deprived of education to push them further behind.

In a statement, Kumari Selja said 9,995 PGT positions were vacant in 2,300 schools in Haryana. The large number of vacancies indicated that the education system in government schools had become weak. Naturally, this disruption in education was affecting the students in government schools. She claimed that this showed a clear conspiracy by the BJP government to keep the needy children away from education. Selja added that both education and healthcare were essential services, but the BJP government was failing to provide quality services in these areas.

She also highlighted that the situation was the same in higher education. Selja accused the BJP of bringing the standard of education in Haryana down. She pointed out that 4,618 out of 7,986 posts of professor were vacant in the state’s 182 colleges. She said a common question being discussed was whether the BJP believed an educated society would not fall for their propaganda and thus, they were depriving the poor of education. Selja said the Congress had always promoted education to ensure better opportunities for everyone. She believed that only through education the people could earn their living and contribute to the country’s progress. However, the BJP government was promoting private educational institutions. She questioned how those who could not afford high fees would educate their children. She said education should never be commercialised and that the democracy should provide equal educational opportunities to all.

“If the Congress returns to power, it will ensure better educational opportunities so that everyone can provide good education to their children and improve their standard of living.”

She concluded, “Regardless of any mentality, one thing is certain, Haryana will soon have a trustworthy government and justice will be done to its people.”

#BJP #Kumari Selja #Private Schools #Sirsa