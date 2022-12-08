9 booked for putting up illegal ads in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 7

With the city long struggling with the issue of illegal advertising and defacement, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) has now taken a stern stance against the menace. Setting an example, the MC has lodged an FIR registered against nine persons, including one of its former councillors, for putting up unauthorised advertisement and defacing public property.

These illegal advertisements were installed in Sector 34, Sushant Lok-1, MG Road, Cross road markets in Sectors 63, 69 and 70. Kapil Dua, former councillor of ward 20, is among the accused. He had allegedly put up a hoarding in Sector 34.

The Gurugram administration has been battling illegal advertising mafia for long and till date, the only action taken is merely pulling down the advertisements. The corporation has now decided to penalise the advertisers and is all set to file more FIRs against politicians, traders and builders.

“Defacing a public property by installing advertisements without taking approvals of the MC is a punishable offence. We have started getting FIRs registered against illegal advertisers,” said Akhilesh Yadav, Joint Commissioner, MC.

A senior official says despite having a well-laid advertising policy and revenue generation potential, Gurugram lags majorly behind. The civic body has so far generated a revenue of Rs 15 crore, against the target of Rs 100 crore for the current fiscal, from advertisements.

“The culprits include leaders and builders, who using public walls and poles. We have time and again carried out special drives and pulled down illegal ads, but to no avail. Penalisation is only the only way out,” said the official.

