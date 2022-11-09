9 Haryana districts elect panchayat samiti, zila parishad members today

Chandigarh, November 8
State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh today said that all preparations were in place for the panchayat samiti and zila parishad members’ elections for the second phase in the state. The polling would be held on November 9 for 1,244 panchayat samiti members and 158 zila parishad members in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonepat districts.
Security arrangements in place
All preparations have been made. Heavy police force has been deployed at sensitive booths. Dhanpat Singh, state election commissioner
Poll stats
- 1,244 posts of panchayat samiti member
- 158 posts of zila parishad member
- 48,67,132 voters
- 5,963 polling stations
- 976 sensitive booths
- 1,023 hypersensitive booths
Dists that go to polls
Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat
“All preparations related to security and all other aspects have been completed. Guidelines have been issued to all supervisors. Heavy police force has been deployed at sensitive polling booths,” he added.
“Keeping in mind the convenience of voters, necessary arrangements like drinking water, electricity, wheelchairs for disabled voters etc. have been ensured at all polling stations,” he added.
“The EVMs will be kept at a safe place after the voting. Tight police security arrangements will be made there. After the elections of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members are over in all districts, the results will be declared,” he added.
He said there were 48,67,132 voters in these districts, including 25,89,270 male, 22,77,795 female and 67 others. There are 5,963 polling stations in these nine districts, out of which 976 are sensitive and 1,023 hypersensitive.
Singh said the panchayat poll developments would be updated on the “Mhari Panchayat Portal”. Voting percentage and poll results would be visible on the e-dashboard of the portal on the day of counting. Anyone could see election trends, voting percentage and final results on the portal while sitting at home.
