9 head of bulls found in Bhakra canal in K’kshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 20

Nearly nine head of bulls have been found from the Bhakra canal under mysterious circumstances in Kurukshetra over the last few days.

Their heads and four sacks containing their skin were found in the area under the jurisdiction of the Kurukshetra University police station and Jhansa police station.

Nikhil Bajaj, president of Gau Raksha Dal in Kurukshetra, said, “We received information that some residents saw carcasses in the Bhakra canal a few days ago and our teams managed to find the same with the help of some divers. Four sacks of skins were found yesterday, while a head and five sacks were found today. So far, nine heads have been found. The heads, which were coming from the Ambala direction, were in decomposed condition. A complaint has been lodged with the police.”

SHO Devender Singh said, “A combing operation was launched and our teams have been patrolling in the area. The water in this canal comes from Punjab and efforts are being made to ascertain the location from where the heads were dumped into it.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Since the heads were very old and in decomposed conditions, the post-mortem was not possible. Our teams are working and they are checking the areas along the canal.”

