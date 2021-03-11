9 held for attacking photo studio owner

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 7

The CIA-2 unit of the police has arrested nine persons for allegedly attacking a photo studio owner in Umri village.

The police have recovered three country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and three bikes from their possession.

Complainant Mahinder Singh of Umri village alleged the accused — Rahul, Rohit, Sandeep, Abhishek, Vijay, Yashpal, Jahanbaz, Savinder and Gaurav — attacked him in his studio on June 1.

ASP Karan Goel said: “Mahinder said three youths entered his studio and attacked him, while others stood outside. They threatened to kill him and fled. A case was registered under the Arms Act and attempt to murder charges. However, mastermind Vicky is still at large.”

The accused said in October last year, Vicky’s car had a minor accident and he had a verbal spat with the truck driver. Some shopkeepers, including Mahinder, favoured the truck driver, after which Vicky held a grudge and planned the attack.