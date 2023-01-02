9 IAS, 10 HCS officers shifted; PC Meena made Gurugram MC head

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The government today transferred nine IAS and 10 HCS officers with immediate effect.

PC Meena, MD, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN); MD, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has been transferred as Commissioner of Gurugram MC and OSD, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

Ripudaman Singh Dhillon, Director, Social Justice and Empowerment; Director, Welfare of SCs and Backward Classes; has been given additional charge of Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Cases.

Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Gurugram MC Commissioner, has been appointed as Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), and MD, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited.

Prabhjot Singh, Mission Director, National Health Mission, has been given the charge of Director, Employment, and Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training, in addition to his present duties.

Rajnarayan Kaushik, Chief Administrator, HSAMB, and MD, HMSCL, has been appointed as MD, UHBVN, and MD, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

IAS officer Amit Khatri has been appointed as MD, DHBVN, and Director, Archaeology and Museums.

Yashendra Singh, Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, Director (Employment) and Director (Skill Development and Industrial Training), has been appointed as Transport Commissioner and Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Pradeep Singh, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Pataudi, and CEO, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram, has been appointed as SDO (Civil), South Gurugram, and CEO, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram.

Deepal Babulal Karwa, SDO (Civil), Ferozepur Jhirka, has been appointed as SDO (Civil), Loharu.

Among HCS officers, Vandana Disodia is now the Additional Director, Ayush, and Nishu Singal is now the Additional Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.