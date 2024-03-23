9 more Karnal govt schools elevated to PM Shri category

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 22

In a significant step to enhance the educational standards, nine more government schools in the district have been elevated to the PM Shri category. These schools will be given affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), offering nationally recognised educational standards. These schools will get increased funding and access to modern facilities for both students and teachers.

The authorities claimed that these upgraded schools will provide a conducive environment for learning, ensuring an enriching educational experience for students. Presently, nine schools are affiliated with the CBSE and they have been transformed into English-medium schools. The addition of these new nine schools will bring the total count of such schools to 18.

Advanced teaching methodologies will be given to students, with the installation of smart classrooms aimed at enhancing the learning experience.

The newly upgraded schools are Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Chochra; GSSS, Agondh; GSSS, Kohand; GSSS (Boys), Indri; GSSS, Prem Nagar; GSSS, Badagaon; GSSS, Bal Rajputan; GSSS, Padhana; and GSSS, Gonder; as confirmed by an official.

“Our primary focus is on quality education. Nine schools have been elevated to the PM Shri category, under which school infrastructure will be upgraded. These schools will be transformed into model institutions, equipped with enhanced resources to nurture academic excellence,” said Raj Pal, the District Education Officer (DEO).

