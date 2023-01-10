9 shopkeepers fined for using single-use plastic

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 9

Tightening the noose on violators using single-use plastic, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued challans to nine shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs 1.11 lakh. The KMC also seized around 200 kg single-use plastic.

Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner, KMC, said the use of single-use plastic was completely banned and to enforce it strictly, they had conducted raids in different parts of the city. Team members seized single-use plastic from different shops of the town.

#Environment #karnal #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban