9 students hurt as auto hits tanker in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 8

Nine school students were injured in a road mishap as the autorickshaw, in which they were travelling, hit a water tanker parked on the roadside at Ghasera village this morning. The condition of three of the injured students is said to be critical.

According to the police, the accident took place around 8.30 am when nine children of Government Senior Secondary School, Ghasera, were going to school in an autorickshaw.

All the injured are undergoing treatment in Nalhar Medical College. Later, District Education Officer Paramjit Chahal and the school principal also reached the hospital and inquired about the well-being of students.

