9 unauthorised colonies demolished

Gurugram, June 19
The Town and Country Planning Department on Wednesday demolished nine unauthorised colonies that were coming up in the Farrukhnagar, Khurrampur and Mubarakpur areas of the Gurugram district, District Town Planner Manish Yadav stated here on Wednesday.
At Farrukhnagar, the team has taken action against seven illegal colonies spread on about 24 acres. As many as 43 damp proof courses (DPCs), one service station, one structure and 100 metre wall were razed to the ground with the help of JCB machines.
The team also demolished six DPCs and 150 metre wall in about three and a half acres at Khurrampur village. Taking action against an illegal colony being built on two acres, the team further demolished 12 DPCs here.
During the demolition action, Assistant Town Planner Dinesh Singh was designated as duty magistrate by the district administration.
