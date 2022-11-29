92.5 acres acquired in Karnal for Ambala-Shamli highway

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 27

The Karnal administration has accelerated steps for the construction of an 8.4-km-long stretch in the district of the six-lane, access-controlled Ambala-Shamli Green Field Highway. It has transferred a sum of Rs 43.93 crore out of the estimated cost of the land required for the project, which is Rs 55.55 crore, for the acquisition of 92.5 acres of land for farmers of four villages.

“We have acquired the required 92.5 acres of land from 679 farmers of the four villages – Chandrow, Kalri Jagir, Khukhni and Hanshu Majra. We have received Rs 50 crore from the government, of which we have paid compensation of Rs 43.93 crore to farmers and the remaining is being paid,” said Shyam Lal, District Revenue Officer (DRO).

The Ambala-Shamli highway is a 121-km stretch which is part of the Ludhiana-Bareilly Corridor passing through adjoining areas of Karnal, Yamunagar, Kurukhetra and Ambala in Haryana. It will pass through four villages of the district. It will connect the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway near Shamli and ends at Sadopur near Ambala. The major area of this highway passes through agricultural land.

Last month, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed officers of the districts concerned to disburse the pending payment to land owners at the earliest to acquire land for the construction of this ambitious project. He has directed them to expedite the remaining portion of the land acquisition process before sowing Rabi crops for the construction of the highway.

As per sources, the total cost of the project is around Rs 4,600 crore, of which Rs 3,200 crore has been earmarked for the civil cost and Rs 1,400 crore for the amount to be disbursed for land acquisition.