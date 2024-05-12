93.9% wheat lifted from Yamunanagar mandis

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 11

In a major achievement, the local administration has lifted 93.89 per cent of wheat from the grain markets of Yamunanagar district. The government agencies purchased 2,90,051 metric tonnes (MT) wheat in the district till May 10.

Of the total purchased wheat, 2,72,328 MT wheat has been lifted, leaving behind 17,723 MT at the grain markets. According to information, the highest 100 per cent wheat (275 MT) has been lifted from the grain market of Yamunanagar city. In the Kharwan grain market, 5,208 MT (99.94 per cent) wheat was lifted out of the 5,211 MT procured wheat.

Against the procurement of 5,541 MT of wheat, 5,474 MT (98.79 per cent) was lifted from the Jathlana grain market.

Out of the total procurement of 16,500 MT, 15,997 MT (96.95 per cent) wheat was lifted from the Sadhaura grain market.

According to information, 96.85 per cent wheat (37,012 MT) was lifted from the Saraswati Nagar grain market, 96.56 per cent (42,144 MT) from Radaur, 95.61 per cent (27,265 MT) from Bilaspur, 93.86 per cent (7,927 MT) from Rasulpur, 92.38 per cent (7,048 MT) from Gumthala Rao, 89.48 per cent (41,420 MT) from Pratap Nagar, 88.11 per cent (10,509 MT) from Ranjeetpur and 85.52 per cent (30,808 MT) from Chhachhrauli.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Controller, Yamunanagar, said the wheat lifting work was going on smoothly in the district’s grain markets.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar