Hisar: 93 pupils found studying in unsafe building during raid

Hisar, April 23

The Chief Minister (CM) flying squad conducted a raid at a private school and found 93 students studying in a condemned building at Rampura village of the district.

15-day notice served Education Department officials have sent a detailed report to the head office. Meanwhile, the school has been closed.

Block Education Officer Satpal Singh said the school management had been served a 15-day show-cause notice.

According to information, on getting information that a school was being run from an old and dilapidated building in the village, the CM Flying squad, along with officials of the Education Department and the Public Works Department, conducted a joint raid at the site on Monday.

The team, comprising Rakesh Kumar of the CM Flying Squad, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bajrang, Block Education Officer Satpal Singh and PWD Junior Engineer Monika Rani, inspected the school which has 93 students enrolled in classes I to X.

They found that the classrooms were in a dilapidated condition. The PWD official said the building was unsafe and poorly maintained. When the team reached the school, some classes were being held in the open and some inside classrooms.

The officials said the poor condition of the building posed a threat to the lives of the schoolchildren and staff. The school authorities failed to produce the documents of permission from the state government, said officials. Block Education Officer Satpal Singh said the school authorities had been served a 15-day notice after which action would be taken against them.

District Education Officer Pradeep Narwal said that they had submitted the detailed report to the higher authorities. The school did not have any permission to operate a school. Besides, students were sitting in rooms of an unsafe building, which posed a threat to their lives. “We have appealed to the parents to not get their children enrolled in unauthorised schools,” he said.

