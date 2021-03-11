94 volunteer to donate bone marrow for thalassaemia patients

Karnal, May 24
Aiming to making Karnal free of thalassaemia, the Health Department here has started a massive campaign to make youths aware about thalassaemia.
The department has also started a stem cell drive for permanent cure of thalassaemia major patients. For this, as many as 94 volunteers have given their “buccal” swab sample for human leucocyte antigen (HLA) typing test. If their HLA matches with thalassaemia major patients, their bone marrow can be transplanted in the patients’ body for permanent cure of thalassaemia. The doctors claimed that there is no effect on the bone marrow donor. “I have given my swab for the HLA matching so that I can donate my bone marrow to save the life of other person,” said a medical student who has given his consent.
Besides, marriageable youths are being made aware about the testing of the HBA2 with high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) test for the early detection of beta thalassemia carrier. So far, the department has conducted test of around 100 youths.
“As many as 94 volunteers have given their swab samples for donating their bone marrow, which will be helpful in curing the thalassemia patients permanently,” said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon. As per Health officials, there are around 80 thalassaemia patients in the district.
