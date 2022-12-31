949 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, December 30

In a joint operation, a team of the CM flying squad and Excise Department seized 949 boxes containing 47,250 quarters of liquor, including 849 boxes of illicit country-made liquor and 100 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), from a truck near the flyover of the NH-334B on Friday.

The illicit liquor seized was brought from Chandigarh and taken to Delhi on fake e-way bill, tax invoice and fake invoice of medicines.

The liquor was only for sale in Chandigarh.

The Rai police have registered a case against two persons. Ashok Malik, Inspector Excise Department, said a joint team of CM flying squad of Sonepat and excise department reached near Jagdishpur village near the flyover of NH-334B on Friday morning.

They saw a truck coming from Jagdishpur village. As they directed to stop, the driver stopped the truck and fled with the keys in the fields. After that, they informed the Rai Police and a police team also reached the spot.

After some time, Sandeep of Chidana village came there with the keys of the vehicle and told them that Rinku of Chidana village, who is a liquor contractor and running a liquor vend in Bayyanpur village, had sent him and Sandeep of Mundlana village was driving the truck.

After that, the joint team inspected the truck and found a transport builty from Chandigarh to Delhi and a tax invoice, an e-way bill for a medicine firm in Janakpuri at Delhi.

The team also recovered a huge stock of country-made liquor and IMFL from the vehicle which was without any bill and excise permit.

Malik said 849 boxes of country-made liquor contained 24 boxes blended and bottled by Sanchbti Packaging Private Limited at Phase- of Chandigarh, 201 boxes blended and bottled by Highfield Distillers Bottlers (P) Ltd, Business Park-1 Chandigarh, 289 boxes of Rock and Storm Bottlers Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area Phase-1, Chandigarh, 335 boxes blended bottled by Queen Distillers Bottlers (P) Ltd in Industrial Area, Phase-2 Chandigarh.