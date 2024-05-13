95% procured wheat lifted in Faridabad, Palwal districts

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad/Palwal, May 12

Around 95% of wheat procured in Faridabad and Palwal districts has been lifted by agencies, officials said.

About 1.56 lakh quintals of procured wheat were waiting to be lifted in the two districts, the officials said, adding they expect to finish the process within a week.

A total of 29.20 lakh quintals of wheat arrived and procured in both the districts. Palwal’s share has been 20.93 lakh quintals so far. Mandis in Faridabad had procured around 8 lakh quintals, official sources said.

Lifting has been completed at Palwal, Baroli, Chandhut and Aurangabad mandis. The lowest of 89 percent is at Hodal in Palwal district. Around 37,000 quintals of wheat is yet to be lifted in Faridabad district.

While official procurement had started on April 1, the lifting started on April 12.

“Poor pace of lifting due to non-availability of transport and labourer had led to a glut like situation in almost all the mandis in the region,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Delay in release of contracts has been the main hurdle, said Gaurav Tewatia, president of Palwal Adhati Association (commission agents).

Mandeep Singh, the secretary of Market Committee, Palwal, said 95% of the wheat had been lifted, while remaining was expected to be lifted soon.

