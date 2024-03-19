96 polling booths sensitive in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 18

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said preparations for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in the district in a smooth, fair, peaceful and transparent manner were underway. The compliance of the model code of conduct will be ensured across the district.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Mini-Secretariat on Tuesday, the DC and Superintendent of Police Upasana talked about the preparations and said that there were four Assembly constituencies in Kaithal district, which fall in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency comprising Kaithal, Pundri, Kalayat and Guhla. These constituencies have a total of 8,11,623 voters, including 4,27,914 men and 3,83,698 women voters, with 11 transgender voters. For the convenience of these voters, a total of 807 polling stations have been established in the district. As many as 96 polling booths have been declared as sensitive and six are in the category of hyper-sensitive.

He mentioned that arrangements had been made at all polling stations for voters’ convenience, including provision for drinking water, accessible toilets, ramps, power supply and others.

He said voters aged 85 and above, as well as persons with disabilities, would be facilitated to vote from home. After obtaining their consent, teams will be formed to facilitate voting. Adequate arrangements have been made by the administration to conduct free and fair elections. Immediate action will be taken on receiving complaints of the model code of conduct violations. For this purpose, flying squads and surveillance teams have been activated.

The DC also stated that strict vigilance will be maintained over election expenditure, and scrutiny will be carried out on transactions with banks. A control room will be set up at the district headquarters. The toll-free number 1950 will remain active in the control room. Moreover, complaints received on the C-Vigil App will be addressed within the stipulated time frame.

